Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Up 2.7%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.01 and last traded at $37.01. 99,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,704,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $239,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

