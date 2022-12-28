Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Down to $30.17

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.17, but opened at $29.30. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 550 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 77.66% and a return on equity of 75.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.135 per share. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 137.58%.

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.59 per share, with a total value of $571,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,967 shares in the company, valued at $828,166.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 1,760 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.73 per share, with a total value of $50,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,068.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 20,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.59 per share, with a total value of $571,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,166.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 38,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,910. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 59.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 71.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth about $140,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.