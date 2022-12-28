Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$1.33. The business had revenue of C$14.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.34 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

