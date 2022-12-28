Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 14,611 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 14,611 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,035.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,736,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,060,438.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Friday, December 23rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 20,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,405,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 7,100 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.93 per share, with a total value of $517,803.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 67,052 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,842,495.44.

On Thursday, December 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 67,789 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.82 per share, with a total value of $4,936,394.98.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 31,530 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,293,807.50.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NYSE DUOL traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $65.92. 6,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,004. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.94 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.57.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

About Duolingo

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.