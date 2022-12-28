Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7375 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Edison International has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Edison International has a payout ratio of 61.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Edison International to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Edison International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

