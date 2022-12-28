Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Trading Down 14.8%

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 14.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11,665% from the average daily volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of therapeutic medical systems for performing non-invasive treatments on the human body in the North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers treatment-oriented medical systems with ultrasound beam and magnetic resonance imaging for noninvasive treatments in human body.

