Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 103.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELMD. Eurobank EFG assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Electromed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Electromed Stock Down 0.5 %

ELMD traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 2,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,890. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $83.54 million, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electromed

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Electromed by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Electromed in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Electromed by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electromed by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Electromed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electromed



Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

