Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2022

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARNGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 95.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

NYSE EARN opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 118,304 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.