Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 95.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.
NYSE EARN opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
