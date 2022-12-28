Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

