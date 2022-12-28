Energi Price Up 1.4% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Energi has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $13.24 million and $144,911.83 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00068162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00054834 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023971 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00004011 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,823,686 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.