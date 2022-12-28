Energi Price Up 3% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Energi has a market cap of $13.21 million and approximately $154,109.94 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001329 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00054365 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008012 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023431 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004140 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,620,140 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

