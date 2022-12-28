Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,940 ($23.41).

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($24.74) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.53) to GBX 1,450 ($17.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,871 ($22.58) to GBX 1,800 ($21.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Entain Stock Performance

ENT opened at GBX 1,318.50 ($15.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 3,640.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,326.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,255.07. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 994.60 ($12.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,774.50 ($21.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

