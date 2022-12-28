Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) and Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND) Critical Analysis

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) and Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tailwind Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and Tailwind Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Tectonics 7.85% N/A N/A Tailwind Acquisition N/A -57.58% 4.70%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Tectonics $19.13 million N/A $1.81 million $0.07 3.66 Tailwind Acquisition N/A N/A $17.79 million N/A N/A

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and Tailwind Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tailwind Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Environmental Tectonics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Environmental Tectonics and Tailwind Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Tailwind Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Environmental Tectonics beats Tailwind Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The company's Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. Its CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

About Tailwind Acquisition

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

