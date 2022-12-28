Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 1,056.3% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %

ENZN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.26. 81,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,249. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

