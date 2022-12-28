ERC20 (ERC20) Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $353.17 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012613 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037468 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00038852 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00020057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00226026 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation.

