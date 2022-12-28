ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches Market Cap of $8.95 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $8.95 million and $1.29 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00786156 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

