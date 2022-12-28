ERC20 Market Capitalization Tops $8.84 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and $353.17 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00012416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037406 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00037926 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00019940 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00225614 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00782024 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $353.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

