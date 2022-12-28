Ethereum Classic (ETC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $106.48 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $15.33 or 0.00091984 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and approximately $106.48 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,663.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000426 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00404193 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021379 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.37 or 0.00866375 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.97 or 0.00599918 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005986 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00246213 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00226723 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,670,401 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.