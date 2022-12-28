Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $15.05 or 0.00090993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $112.72 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,543.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000425 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00400097 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00021367 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.52 or 0.00885692 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00599051 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006033 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00244845 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00225614 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,680,415 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
