Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $15.05 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.09 billion and $112.72 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $15.05 or 0.00090993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,543.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000425 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00400097 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00021367 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.52 or 0.00885692 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00599051 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006033 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00244845 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00225614 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,680,415 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.