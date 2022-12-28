EthereumFair Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. EthereumFair has a total market capitalization of $50.63 million and $1.08 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EthereumFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002477 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $865.00 or 0.05188317 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00493980 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,879.66 or 0.29268575 BTC.

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

