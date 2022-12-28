Ethernity Chain Price Reaches $1.67 (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for $1.67 or 0.00010024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $74.61 million and $28,247.35 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $858.64 or 0.05152903 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00494536 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,882.60 or 0.29301528 BTC.

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethernity Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

