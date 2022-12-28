Everdome (DOME) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.05 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Everdome has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $47.05 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

