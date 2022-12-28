Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Position Boosted by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,753,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,758,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Everest Re Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,361,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,162. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of RE opened at $336.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $340.66.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.89) by $0.61. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 49.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.