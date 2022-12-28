Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Holdings in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,078,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,670 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Profire Energy were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 69,884 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 110,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 654,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 184,195 shares in the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Profire Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Profire Energy

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

