Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.73.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.