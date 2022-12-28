Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

NYSE:KO opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $277.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

