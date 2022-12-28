Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 1,995 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.09% of Allison Transmission worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

