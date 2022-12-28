Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,029 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $80.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average of $75.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.