Everspin Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,001 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,755% compared to the typical volume of 103 put options.

MRAM traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. 1,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 28.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRAM shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

