ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Short Interest Up 126.8% in December

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 126.8% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ExcelFin Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

XFIN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,560. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. ExcelFin Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExcelFin Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $997,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,021,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $618,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,574,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $496,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExcelFin Acquisition

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

