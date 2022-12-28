Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Exchange Income Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$52.38 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$37.79 and a 12-month high of C$52.53. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.15.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$586.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$536.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.44.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

