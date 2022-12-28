Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 262,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Exscientia Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Exscientia Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter worth $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exscientia in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Exscientia in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Exscientia in the third quarter valued at $235,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

