FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Position Boosted by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.39% of FactSet Research Systems worth $59,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.43.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FDS opened at $395.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.99. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $430.95 and a 200-day moving average of $419.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

