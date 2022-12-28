Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of FMNB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. 42,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $40.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. Analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.8% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

