Fetch.ai Trading 13.6% Higher This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $78.00 million and $16.53 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.0952 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00068611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00054308 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008043 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023357 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004126 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

