Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF accounts for about 1.6% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 35,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FSTA traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $45.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $49.03.

