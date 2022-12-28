Financial Review: Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) & Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) and Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Banco Comercial Portugues’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordea Bank Abp 32.08% 12.57% 0.65% Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Nordea Bank Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Comercial Portugues pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Nordea Bank Abp pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordea Bank Abp 0 5 5 0 2.50 Banco Comercial Portugues 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and Banco Comercial Portugues, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus price target of $10.58, suggesting a potential downside of 1.99%. Given Nordea Bank Abp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nordea Bank Abp is more favorable than Banco Comercial Portugues.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Banco Comercial Portugues’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordea Bank Abp $11.62 billion 3.41 $4.30 billion $0.94 11.48 Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nordea Bank Abp has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Comercial Portugues.

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats Banco Comercial Portugues on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordea Bank Abp

(Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment offers payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solutions to corporate and personal customers. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment provides financing, cash management and payment, investment banking, and securities services, as well as capital market products to corporate and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment offers investment, savings, and risk management solutions to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. This segment also offers life and pensions products and services. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Banco Comercial Portugues

(Get Rating)

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment. Corporate & Investment Banking segment includes corporate network in Portugal, specialized monitoring division, investment banking unit and activity of the Bank’s international division. Private Banking and Asset Management segment comprises the private banking network in Portugal and subsidiary companies which are specialized in the asset management business. Non-core Business Portfolio segment includes the business granted for securities-backed landing, loans collateralized with other assets, subsidized mortgage loans, construction subcontractors. Foreign Business segment comprises the operations outside Portugal, in particular Poland, Mozambique, Angola, Cayman Isl

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.