First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First Bancorp has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $49.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $43,059.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.