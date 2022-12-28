First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 2.0% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at about $82,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

FDL opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

