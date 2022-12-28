First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Down 92.6% in December

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

FAD stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,309. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $88.65 and a 12 month high of $126.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.87.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

