FlatQube Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.76 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. FlatQube has a total market cap of $16.76 million and $4,086.98 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00006734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.26598188 USD and is down -6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11,505.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

