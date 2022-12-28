Fleetwood Bank Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:FLEW)

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Fleetwood Bank Stock Performance
Shares of FLEW stock remained flat at $64.00 on Wednesday. Fleetwood Bank has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80.
Fleetwood Bank Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fleetwood Bank (FLEW)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Fleetwood Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetwood Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.