FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

SKOR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $46.38. 25,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,983. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $52.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund ( NASDAQ:SKOR Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

