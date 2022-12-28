FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
SKOR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $46.38. 25,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,983. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $52.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
