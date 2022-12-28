Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Buys 5,114 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $140.59. The company had a trading volume of 44,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day moving average of $135.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

