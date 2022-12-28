Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,744. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.10. The stock has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

