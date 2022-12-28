Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $6.34 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 638.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.59. 3,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.61. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

