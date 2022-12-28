Forte Capital LLC ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up 2.0% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,169,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,771,000 after purchasing an additional 718,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,288,000 after purchasing an additional 557,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,820,000 after purchasing an additional 419,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.2 %

AME stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.15 and a 200 day moving average of $124.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.