Forte Capital LLC ADV Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $240.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.31. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

