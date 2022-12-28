Forte Capital LLC ADV Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $102.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,838. The company has a market capitalization of $158.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.34. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

